BUDGET high street fashion retailer Primark has issued a product recall notice for two jewellery items, warning customers that they pose a high risk of allergic skin reaction.

The two piercing products, a body bar and a nose stud, were found to contain higher than permitted levels of nickel, which can lead to allergic skin reactions.

In a statement on its website, Primark said: “It has come to our attention that the products ‘Body Bar (white)’ and ‘Nose Piercing 5 pk (yellow)’ do not meet the Primark usual high standards for safety.

"Higher than permitted levels of Nickel have been detected in the products and this can potentially lead to an allergic skin reaction.

“With the safety of our customers at the forefront of our minds we are inviting you to return these products for a full refund.

"If you have purchased either of these products then please return these to any Primark store where you will be offered a full refund. You will not be required to provide proof of purchase."

Which products are affected by the recall?





The two products which have been highlighted in the product recall notice by Primark are:

Body Bar (white) - Kimball no: 2064701

Nose Piercing 5pk (yellow) - Kimball no: 4102702

The Body Bar was on sale in UK stores between 23 August and 8 December 2020

The Nose Piercing 5pk was on sale in UK stores between 30 August and 8 December 2020.

What should I do if I've purchased either of these products?





Anyone who has purchased or received either or both of these products can return them for a full refund.

You can take the products to any Primark store to return them, it doesn’t have to be the one you purchased it from.

With Primark stores across the UK currently closed abid lockdown restrictions shoppers will have to wait to return the items.

If you return the items to the store you will be offered a full refund. You will not need to provide proof of purchase, such as a receipt, in order to receive a refund.