A NUMBER of bus services across Gwent will be reduced from January 31 as part of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Stagecoach have announced services will be temporarily reduced to allow for key workers and communities to stay connected but to following government advice on non-essential travel.
The services affected include the number 26 from Blackwood to Cardiff and the 151 from Blackwood to Newport.
More services are also changing from February 7, this affects the X4 Merthyr to Cardiff, which goes through parts of Blaenau Gwent, the 15 between Trevethin and Pontypool and the X24 between Blaenavon and Newport.
Stagecoach has said that services have been focused on routes where there is likely to be passenger demand during the lockdown period, but will be flexible as passenger demand becomes clearer.
The company said bus services remain safe for those who are needing to make essential journeys, with enhanced cleaning, reduced capacity for social distancing and passengers required to wear a three-layer face covering unless exempt.
For more information on the revised timetables, visit https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/south-wales/latest-covid19-bus-timetables-across-south-wales or download the Stagecoach app.
The latest news for Stagecoach Wales is available from Twitter on @StagecoachWales.