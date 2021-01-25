A MAN has appeared in court in connection with a robbery bid at a convenience store in Newport.
Robert Dorrington, of Fforest Glade, Newport, appeared before magistrates in the city on Friday.
He was charged with one count of attempted robbery, alleged to have happened last Wednesday (January 30).
The 50-year-old defendant was also charged with two counts of theft, alleged to have taken place on the same day.
One count relates to the alleged theft of Thatchers cider worth £10, belonging to Spar PLC.
The second count relates to the alleged theft of food items worth £80, also belonging to Spar PLC.
Dorrington, who was represented at Newport Magistrates' Court by Scott Bowen, was remanded into custody.
He will appear at Newport Crown Court on Friday, February 19.
