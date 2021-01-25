A RANGE of seafood products are being recalled by leading UK supermarkets amid salmonella concerns.

Sainsbury’s, Co-op, Asda and Waitrose are all recalling a variety of seafood products asking customers to return affected items to the shop where they were bought.

The Food Standards agency (FSA) has issued a warning, calling for several chilled and frozen products to be returned.

The FSA said: "If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund."

Salmonella is a type of bacteria linked to food poisoning with symtoms including a fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

This is everything you need to know.

What's being recalled?





This is the full list of what is being recalled by what retailer.

Sainsburys:

Sainsbury’s Mussels (chilled), pack size 150g, all best before date codes

Sainsbury’s Cockles (chilled), pack size 90g, all best before date codes

Sainsbury’s Seafood Selection (chilled), pack size 200g, all best before date codes

Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels (frozen), pack size 300g, all best before date codes

Sainsbury’s Seafood Selection (frozen), pack size 300g, all best before date codes

Co-op:

Co-op Cooked Mussels (chilled), pack size 140g, all best before date codes

Co-op Cooked Seafood Selection (frozen), pack size 300g, all best before date codes

Asda:

Asda Seafood Selection (Mussels, Seafood Bites and King Prawns) (chilled), pack size 240g, best before dates: 22, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 January 2021

Asda Cooked Mussels (chilled), pack size 150g, best before dates: 22, 23, 24, 26, 26, 27 and 28 January 2021

Waitrose:

Waitrose Essential Frozen Seafood Selection (King Prawns, Mussels and Squid Rings) (frozen), pack size 250g, all best before dates up to and including the end of January 2022

Waitrose Essential Cooked Seafood Selection (Mussels, King Prawns and Squid) (chilled), pack size 200g, all use by dates from 20 December 2020 to 20 January 2021

What to do if you’re affected by the recall

All four retailers have issued a similar statement which advises customers not to eat any of the recalled products, and to take it back to your nearest store for a full refund.

Sainsbury’s states that for customers who are vulnerable, shielding or otherwise unable to return the product to a store, you can get in touch via the careline on 0800 636262.

The Waitrose customer care line is 0800 188 884, option four.

The Co-op customer care line is 0800 0686 727, or alternatively you can get in touch via customer.careline@coop.co.uk.

The Asda customer care line is 0800 952 0101.

What are the symptoms of salmonella?





The NHS says that the time taken between contracting salmonella and becoming ill is between six hours and three days, but it can be longer. Often, it is within 12 to 36 hours.

Symptoms include:

Loose stools (usually without blood or mucous)

Abdominal (stomach) pain

Fever

Headache

Nausea and/or vomiting

General tiredness

These symptoms usually clear up within three to seven days, but a small number of people take weeks to fully recover.

The NHS states that “generally, individuals with salmonella do not require treatment”, but your GP should be contacted if symptoms become severe. Antibiotics may be prescribed in exceptional circumstances.