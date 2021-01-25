A MAN who was assaulted in Newport in the early hours of New Year's Day suffered serious head injuries, Gwent Police said.
The force has appealed for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.
The man was assaulted by a group of other men in Corporation Road between midnight and 2am on Friday, January 1.
The incident happened near the junction with the George Street Bridge.
Gwent Police officers continue to investigate the attack, and have appealed for any witnesses – or anyone with information about the incident – to get in touch.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information which could help the investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 200000203.
You can also send a direct message with information to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter accounts.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
