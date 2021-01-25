NEWPORT'S former passport office has been transformed into apartments.

Olympia House is now an apartment complex aimed at both buyers and renters.

The apartments - one and two-bedroom - boast what the developer refers to as state-of-the-art open plan living.

Olympia House is one of the first purpose built modern apartment complexes to be completed within the city centre for some time.

The regeneration of Olympia House was awarded £1 million of Welsh Government funding as part for the Rent-to-Own Wales and Shared Ownership Wales schemes.

Rent-to-Own Wales will allow prospective homeowners to accumulate part of their rent each month to put towards a deposit on the property, a solution for those who have previously been unable to save for a home whilst renting.

Shared Ownership is another option at Olympia House, where 50 per cent of the property can be purchased initially, with the opportunity to increase your share in the property at any time.

The apartments will go on the market with Peter Alan in spring this year, and interested parties can express an interest and find out more by emailing nch@peteralan.co.uk

Land and new homes manager at Peter Alan, Michael Edwards said: “We are hugely excited that Newport City Homes are offering an affordable proposition to buyers in Newport. Rent to Own is an innovative way for people to start their climb on the property ladder and the Shared Ownership option will also help those who wish to own their own home.

"We look forward to welcoming those who would like more information on how they can acquire a property at Olympia House and live in the centre of this aspiring city.”

Head of development at Newport City Homes, Nigel Webb said: “We are so pleased and excited that we are able to offer the opportunity for the residents of Newport to start their home ownership with us through these exciting and imaginative purchase options.”