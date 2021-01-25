A SEARCH and rescue operation is taking place at the M48 Severn Bridge, near Chepstow.
UPDATE 7.15PM: The latest reports show traffic flow on the Severn Bridge has returned to normal.
The current status of the search and rescue operation is unknown.
We'll bring you any further updates as they are confirmed.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called to the scene shortly after 4pm, following calls from members of the public who reported seeing a person falling from the bridge.
The coastguard is involved in the ongoing search and rescue work.
A local resident told the Argus there was a heavy police presence on the bridge.
One lane of the westbound carraigeway – heading towards Chepstow – is currently closed.
Highways England, which manages the bridge, advised drivers to "please approach the area with caution and adhere signs and signals".
