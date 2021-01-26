THE SON of a popular and well-respected Chepstow man has paid tribute to him after he died with coronavirus aged 52 on Friday.

Kevin Stait fell ill with the virus shortly after New Year’s Day, and quickly deteriorated after being transferred to the Grange University Hospital on January 13.

He died on January 22.

Mr Stait, who had no serious underlying health conditions, leaves behind wife Donna, children Connor, Kayleigh and Steven, brother Chris, father Charlie, and his adored dogs Arlo and Hank.

Kevin Stait and wife Donna with Arlo

After Mr Stait’s unexpected death on Friday, the community in Chepstow – where he lived all his life – launched a fundraiser for his family, raising more than £6,000 - with more coming in all the time, and hundreds of messages of support and remembrance pouring in.

His family was not aware of the fundraiser until hours after it had been published over the weekend, and thanked the community for the response.

READ MORE:

“It’s a testament to the man dad was,” Connor said. “I always knew he was a well-respected person, but it really has blown us away.”

Mr Stait will be remembered for his passion for heavy metal music, Rhodesian Ridgebacks, and wildlife photography – but most of all for the brilliant man he was and for the many lives he touched along the way, Connor said.

He often played charity gigs with his bands Doomchild and Beneath The Divine – notably to raise funds for Thornwell School when a fire gutted the primary school in 2011.

“Dad loved Chepstow, and I think he was loved back for his wicked sense of humour and big heart,” Connor added.

Kevin Stait and best friend James Barrett when they were younger

“He was never happier than when he was out with his camera taking photos of birds and badgers around Monmouthshire.

“It’s a very difficult time for us all but we’re extremely grateful for the messages of support from those who knew him. It has shown what a brilliant community we have in Chepstow, which dad loved.”

Kevin Stait, who loved all things wildlife photography, especially birds

If you would like to donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/kev-big-man-stait