GWENT Police issued more than 100 fines for breaches of the coronavirus rules on the weekend, following a series of "proactive patrols".

Officers issued fixed penalty notices to people attending house parties and other social gatherings, as well as to people who were travelling without a reasonable excuse.

Among those fined were more than 15 people caught attending a house party in Bargoed in the early hours of Saturday.

"We have taken enforcement action against those who are blatantly flouting the rules and will continue to do so," said Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough.

“It is totally unacceptable for people to be organising house parties and gatherings during this time. Those who are going against the restrictions are putting lives at risk."

Officers also stopped more than 300 vehicles during roadside checks on the weekend.

As well as issuing fines to coronavirus rule-breakers, the police seized 16 vehicles for having no insurance and reported 31 drivers for alleged speeding offences.

“We understand this is a really difficult time for our communities and we would like to thank those who are continuing to adhere to the Welsh Government restrictions," Ch Supt Hobrough said.

He added: “Alert level four restrictions are still in place in Wales which means that people should remain in their own household and only travel when necessary.

"Coronavirus levels remain high across much of Gwent, and by following Welsh Government advice we’re all saving lives and protecting the NHS.

“We will continue to engage, explain and encourage our communities to work together with us to keep everyone safe. Everyone has a part to play in stopping the spread of this virus.”