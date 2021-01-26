Virgin Media has become the latest mobile operator to launch 5G in the UK.

The communications giant will launch the service across 100 towns and cities across the country - with areas in South Wales including Cardiff, Penarth and Dinas Powys.

The high-speed network will provide 5G compatible smartphone’s data speeds around 100Mbps faster than the average home broadband speed, and around 4.5 times faster than 4G.

No extra cost

Virgin Media has said its new 5G service will be available to customers on a range of plans, including SIM only and pay monthly, for no additional cost.

The mobile operator will begin offering 5G plans to existing deals, as well as automatically boosting those with a 5G-enabled device to the new network if it has been purchased through Virgin Media since April last year.

The 5G plans will also come with all of the added extras of Virgin Media’s 4G offering, including data-free WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook Messenger, data rollover, and flxible airtime allowances.

Meanwhile, broadband customers will be able to select a 5G plan when purchasing the company’s “Oomph” bundles, which already offer broadband, TV and mobile connectivity all in one place.

MORE NEWS:

Cities that will benefit from the rollout include Edinburgh, London, Newcastle, Manchester and Leeds, with customers to expect average speeds of 176.62Mbps. This is around 4.5 times faster than current 4G.

As such, this will allow people to download apps and games at much quicker speeds, stream higher quality content with less buffering, and benefit from better video call quality.

It should also ensure signals will be much more reliable, even in crowded areas such as stations and stadiums.

As Virgin Media does not own its own masts, the 5G service will be using the same infrastructure as Vodafone, as part of the partnership between the two firms launched back in 2019.

Jeff Dodds, chief operating officer at Virgin Media, said: “As the world’s first virtual mobile operator, our offering has long been about breaking boundaries and offering our customers a premium service without the price tag.

“That’s why we’re launching fast, reliable 5G connectivity at no extra cost while keeping the added extras of our existing mobile plans in place.

“But offering 5G and gigabit broadband all under one roof, Virgin Media customers can experience next-generation connectivity both in and out of the home, putting them in a great place to take advantage of the latest technology.”

Where has 5G been launched?





Virgin Media has launched 5G at the following 100 towns and cities across the UK: