A MAN was rescued from a mountain near Aberdare after having spent the night in sub-zero temperatures.
It is thought that the man had been on the mountain all night and had been unable to raise the alarm and signal for help.
Luckily, a passer-by notified the emergency services and, through a joint operation with South Wales Police, Central Beacons Mountain Rescue (CBMR) and the Welsh Ambulance Service, the man was brought to safety.
He was treated for prolonged hypothermia.
The operation was carried out at around 2.30pm yesterday afternoon.
In a statement, CBMR said: "We were called out by South Wales Police to assist with the rescue of a gentleman on the mountain above Aberaman, Aberdare.
"We’re grateful to the passer by this afternoon who raised the alarm.
"After the sub zero temperatures yesterday, overnight and today the gentleman was of course seriously cold and was treated for prolonged hypothermia by our Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust HART colleagues.
"Working seamlessly with HART and South Wales Police Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend officers, we packaged the gentleman onto our stretcher and carried him off the mountain to the awaiting ambulance. Once our COVID decontamination procedures had been carried out we returned to our homes.
"Another terrific multi agency effort and of course we wish the gentleman a speedy recovery."