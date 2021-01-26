GWENT Police are investigating reports of stones concealed within snowballs being thrown at houses and cars.
In a statement, issued this morning on social media, Gwent Police said that all incidents were being investigated.
They called on residents to report such incidents, and to provide names of perpetrators to the authorities.
"Disappointed this morning to find reports of snowballs with stones in being thrown at houses and cars," read the statement.
"Criminal damage is being investigated. "Blackwood officers will get names, issue fines and offenders brought in.
"Residents, please report incidents live and give us names."