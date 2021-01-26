THE Ceredigion National Eisteddfod, due to be held this summer, has been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Eisteddfod Management Board made the decision to postpone this year’s event after "it became increasingly clear in our ongoing discussions with the Welsh Government and Public Health Wales that that the Eisteddfod couldn’t be held in Tregaron this summer".

The event will now be held from July 30 until August 6, 2022, in Tregaron.

Those who have booked a plot on the caravan site won’t need to re-apply in February 2022.

MORE NEWS:

All bookings will be moved on a year.

The Llŷn and Eifionydd festival will be moved to August 2023, and then the event will visit Rhondda Cynon Taf in 2024.

Eisteddfod Court president and chairman of the management board, Ashok Ahir, said, in a statement on the event website: "We’re all very disappointed we’ve had to take this decision again, but I’m sure everyone will agree it’s the right and sensible decision for us to take. I don’t think today’s announcement will come as a huge surprise to anyone.

“We look forward to getting together in Ceredigion, once the virus has waned, and I’m sure that the Ceredigion Eisteddfod will be a festival to remember.”

Eisteddfod chief executive Betsan Moses said: "We’ll be continuing with Eisteddfod AmGen, building on last year’s success, and I’m pleased to say we’re keen to have a strong competing element this time. We’re already discussing some exciting ideas and options with a few of our partners, and look forward to sharing these with everyone in due course.

“The past year has been unbelievably difficult for everyone. But on a positive note, it’s been so encouraging to see how we’ve all pulled together for the benefit of the language and our culture.

“We’re facing another extremely challenging year. Losing another Eisteddfod will have a far-reaching effect on us as an organisation. Announcing this today is heartbreaking for everyone involved in the Eisteddfod.”