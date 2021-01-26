THE PlayStation5 is the most sought-after gadget on the planet right now with gamers desperately trying to get their hands on a new console.

Following its November release, Brits have found it nearly impossible to find Sony’s latest gaming console.

Argos sold out this morning following a new PS5 drop between 1am and 2am according to Twitter account @PS5UKStock, but consoles were sold out within the hour.

Last week, Currys dropped new stock and it wasn’t long before the overwhelming demand saw over 100,000 people queueing to gain access to the site.

MORE NEWS:

A message on the website read: “Huge demand has meant we need to place you in a short queue,” as thousands waited online, but shortly after 9AM, the electronics retailer declared that they had sold out of the coveted PS5

“We have now SOLD OUT of the PS5. Please keep an eye on our website for new console updates,” the website read.

With the latest Sony PlayStation in such high demand, gamers will need to be quick to know when new consoles will drop.

Now, fans will be looking for the next UK release.

When will be the next PS5 release in the UK?

Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and Argos are all tipped to have new stock in February while Smyths Toys confirmed they will have availability in “February 2021”.

Last week Game opened pre-orders on the PS5 and PS5 Digital Editions but they were sold out within 40 minutes.

Here is the latest PS5 stock updates from UK retailers:

Very

There are rumours circulating that suggest very.co.uk will be releasing a new batch of consoles today.

At the time of writing, both versions of the PS5 are currently listed as 'out of stick'.

The website reads: "Unfortunately we haev sold out of our PS5 consoles for now. We have more stock coming so keep checking back for our next drop."

GAME

Games stores are currently closed due to lockdown restrictions and urge customers to check the Twitter feeds of their local stores for the latest updates.

On Tuesday the retailer released pre-order availability however that was sold out in under 40 minutes.

Despite selling games and accessories, both versions of the console are currently out of stock.

The website has provided no further stock updates meaning gamers will need to keep an eye on the website for any developments.

Curry’s

Currys saw hundreds of thousand of Brits queue online to get their hands on the latest stock on Wednesday morning.

The website reads: “The new PS5 has now sold out! We are working tirelessly to secure more stock. Please continue to check this page for more updates.”

Argos

Argos is also out of stock.

If you visit the website and click on either the standard or digital version of the PS5 you will be sent to a page that reads: “Sorry, PlayStation 5 is currently unavailable. We are working hard to make this available as soon as possible.”

Amazon

The giant online retailer is struggling to stock up on the PS5 and are being completely honest with customers and admits it is unsure when it will be in stock.

On its website, Amazon states the PS5 is "Currently unavailable. We don't know when or if this item will be back in stock."

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys looks like it could be your best shot at getting your hands on a new console.

Although their January 2021 stock has sold out an update on their website confirms their next batch of consoles will be arriving in February 2021.