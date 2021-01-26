A NEWPORT man caught with heroin has been jailed for four years and four months.
Craig Hillman, of Buttermere Way, was found with the Class-A drug in Newport in July 2019.
He pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply heroin, and was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court.
Gwent Police said the 43-year-old's sentence proved there was no place for drugs in the community.
"I’m pleased to see the sentence given to Hillman by the courts, it echoes our own message that we will not tolerate this kind of criminality," Detective Constable Emma Studley said after Hillman was jailed.
She added: "We're actively targeting drug crime which has such a devastating impact in our communities.
"We often get key information from the public and I’m grateful to those residents who continue to work with us to bring these criminals to justice.
"If you have concerns about such illegal activity in your area, or have information that could help us prosecute such offenders, please call us on 101 or you can DM us (send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter accounts).”
