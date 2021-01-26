THERE were 570 new cases of coronavirus across Wales announced in the last 24 hours – 76 of these were in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region.
Caerphilly recorded the highest number of cases with 28, Newport recorded 26, Torfaen six, Blaenau Gwent seven and Monmouthshire with nine. The total number of cases in Wales stands at 189,152.
Eight coronavirus-related deaths were also recorded across Wales in the same time period – one of these deaths was recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which brings the total for the area to 855. The total death count according to Public Health Wales stands at 4,561 but the figure is known to be higher.
Elsewhere in Wales, Cardiff recorded the highest number of new cases with 67. The lowest number of new cases was seen in both Torfaen and Ceredigion, with six.
Here are all the new cases in Wales:
Cardiff – 67
Wrexham - 54
Flintshire - 52
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 39
Swansea - 36
Vale of Glamorgan - 33
Caerphilly - 28
Newport - 26
Carmarthenshire - 24
Powys - 24
Neath Port Talbot - 24
Denbighshire - 16
Conwy - 16
Anglesey - 13
Gwynedd - 10
Bridgend - 10
Monmouthshire - nine
Merthyr Tydfil - eight
Blaenau Gwent - seven
Pembrokeshire - seven
Torfaen - six
Ceredigion – six
Resident outside of Wales – 47
Unknown location - eight
