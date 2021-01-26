PRINCE William has praised medical staff in Gwent for their "enormous effort" vaccinating residents against coronavirus.

The latest figures from Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) show nearly 50,000 front-line workers and vulnerable residents have been vaccinated so far.

“You’re doing a fantastic job, all of you," the Duke of Cambridge told ABUHB assistant director of public health, Mererid Bowley, during a video call. "I just wanted to say a huge congratulations to all of you, and I know this has been an enormous effort for you all, even though the planning started last autumn.

"It’s been a huge achievement and a huge challenge to roll this out in a pandemic when everyone’s dealing with all sorts of challenges."

The health board said its 300-strong vaccination team continues to work tirelessly to give people in Gwent their jabs.

The ABUHB mobile coronavirus vaccination team. Picture: ABUHB

In the past week (January 18-25), the health board vaccinated 20,471 people aged 80 or over, as well as more than 14,000 front-line health workers and 5,328 care home residents and staff.

Gwent is currently running five vaccination centres, including one at the Newport Centre that opened last week – a sixth centre will open in Newbridge this weekend.

There are also 72 GP surgeries in the region administering the vaccine.

Care home residents across Gwent are receiving their coronavirus vaccines. Picture: ABUHB

The health board will receive another 22,150 doses of the coronavirus jab this week, and vaccine invitations are being sent to people aged 75-79.

“We’re fortunate that we have an amazing team of staff, and the team go above and beyond on a daily basis to vaccinate as quickly and as safely as possible," Ms Bowley told the Duke of Cambridge, praising workers in ABUHB and Gwent's local authorities.

The vaccine effort has also been supported by the Royal Air Force, and this week two 93-year-old RAF veterans from Gwent received their vaccines.

Ronald Maidment, who joined the air force in 1945, said: "It was a nice surprise to see RAF here helping give out the vaccine”.

Ronald Maidment speaks to RAF personnel after receiving his coronavirus vaccine. Picture: MoD/RAF/courtesy of ABUHB

His daughter Karen added: "Dad was so pleased to see the RAF here and it's been very well organised. It's a day to remember in history."

Former RAF sergeant Ronald Percival served across the world in his 22-year air force career.

He said: "I really enjoyed my time in the RAF and it was wonderful to see them here today helping people get a vaccine."