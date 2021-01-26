NEWPORT County AFC's Sky Bet League Two fixture against Carlisle United this evening has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.
County were due to entertain their fellow promotion hopefuls at home this evening but it has become the third home game in recent weeks to fall victim to the weather after scheduled clashes with Exeter on December 29 (waterlogged pitch) and Southend on January 2 (frozen surface).
The Rodney Parade groundstaff had deployed frost covers following the significant snowfall and rain in south Wales during recent days.
A pitch inspection was carried out by referee Lee Swabey ahead of kick-off earlier this afternoon.
READ MORE:
However, he deemed the playing surface unplayable due to the adverse weather.
"Newport County AFC would like to thank the groundstaff for their continued efforts, and details for a rearranged fixture will be announced in due course," said a club statement.
The third-placed Exiles, who haven't won since December 8, will drop out of the top three for the first time since September 26 if one of Salford, Morecambe or Cheltenham wins this evening.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment