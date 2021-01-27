A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

Newport

ADDISON FOUWEATHER, 18, of Helford Square, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PATRICK BANDY, 18, of Llanwern Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CARA JANE KNIGHT, 20, of no fixed abode, Newport, was ordered to pay £179 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to stealing meat from Morrisons in Cwmbran.

MORE NEWS

SHAH NAZIMUL JAHAN, 20, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Caerphilly

MORGAN GREEN, 21, of Mountain Road, Risca, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £459 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BETHANIE LEWIS, 20, from Fron Wen, Pengam, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted the theft of perfume and shavers from Carol Jaques.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

Torfaen

DAMIEN LUCE, 23, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £110 in costs and a fine after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements

imposed following his release from a period of imprisonment.

Blaenau Gwent

SAMUEL HARDING, 20, of Hughes Avenue, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 40mph limit on the B4249 in Blaenavon.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.