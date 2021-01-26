LOOSE Women panellist Brenda Edwards was contacted by police after sharing her experience of domestic abuse on the show.

During a show in September last year Ms Edwards broke down in tears when discussing an Eastenders storyline when she decided to speak out.

She said: "I found myself asking 'what have I done to deserve this?'"

"I met this guy who was charming, gorgeous and said all the right things, always complimenting me on how I looked etc. But then I went to 'why are you wearing that? You look awful.'

“Once we were having a conversation and he punched my door. He apologised so I thought maybe I did something wrong.

“The second time he punched the wall and I covered up for him, telling people the ironing board had fell on it.

"I still thought 'I'm fine, he's fine, we're fine' and found myself asking what I'd done wrong."

On Monday’s instalment of the popular ITV daytime show, Ms Edwards revealed she had been contacted by police following her decision to open up last year.

Brenda bravely shared her story of domestic abuse last September and now she's been speaking to the Met Police to find out what supports are available for those experiencing domestic abuse in lockdown.



She spoke to Met Police during a segment of the show which gained admiration from viewers.

After the clip she told her co-hosts: "I was shocked and surprised when they got in touch."

Nadia Sawalha replied: "You were so brave and it's not easy to talk about."

"I just want to say thank you to the people who did get in touch to share their stories. Just talking helps," Brenda said.

The former X Factor contestant revealed she had received counselling for her ordeal and said: “"When you cry it is not a sign of weakness; it's you getting it out of your system."