Coronavirus continues to have a significant impact on all our lives as we respond to the pressures of this global pandemic.

As an organisation, we too have been significantly impacted by the challenges caused by this deadly virus and we have been required to change the way we do things accordingly.

Our priority throughout the pandemic has been to ‘protect our people and place’ and this continues to be our primary purpose for the foreseeable future. We have been required to refocus and reprioritise our services to meet the needs of our community – and it is important that everyone understands that we cannot operate as though it’s ‘business as usual’ in the current climate.

Some of our services have been put on hold such as libraries, leisure centres and tourist attractions, but the staff from these areas have been redirected to help out in other key areas. These include: free school meals delivery; support for vulnerable residents; testing, TTP and vaccination support for the health service; support in our residential homes; local area cleansing; and support for CCBC’s contact centre.

I’m proud of the way we are responding to the pressures of coronavirus and I am also grateful to the whole community for the way you continue to show your support for our collective efforts to beat this virus. It is clear that we still have much to do to help reduce the infection rates in our community, but If we continue to work together and follow the rules we can make this happen.

As you know, the vaccination programme provides a route map out of the pandemic, but until this is fully rolled out we must continue to do things differently with the limited resources that we have available.

Please continue to keep safe and thanks for your ongoing cooperation.