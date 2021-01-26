CONTROVERSIAL plans for 15 homes in a Monmouthshire village could be given the green light next week after council planners recommended its approval.

If approved, the homes would be on land off Ty Gwyn Road in Little Mill and would include nine affordable socially rented homes and six houses to be sold on the open market.

Council planners have recommended that the plans be approved, subject to a section 106 agreement, which would require all nine affordable homes to remain so permanently.

Of the nine affordable homes, four will be three-bedroom houses, three will be two-bedroom houses and two will be two-bedroom flats.

All six homes to be sold in the market would be four-bedroom detached houses.

Although the site isn’t owned by housing association Pobl Group, they would be in charge of delivering the scheme.

Pobl Living would put the six detached houses up for sale, while the socially rented homes will be owned and managed by Pobl.

As part of the application process, Monmouthshire council has received six objections to the plans.

Concerns were raised over noise and traffic pollution during the build process, whether the access roads of Millbrook Court and Ty Gwyn Road would be able to cope with the increased traffic, transport links, and the loss of green space.

The council’s planners addressed these issues in a report. The report said there was no issue with highway networks and the “increase in traffic movements associated with the development are not considered to be significant and would not be detrimental to the or detrimental to the capacity and operation of the immediate local highway network”.

The report said that it would not be “appropriate to intrude further into the adjoining countryside” to provide open space.

It says: “The applicant explored the opportunity for footpath connections across this area of land east of the proposed housing, but a path would not provide any meaningful links and further urbanisation of the countryside is not considered appropriate.”

The application will be considered by the council’s planning committee on Tuesday, February 2.