A ROGUE motorist who notched up his 10th conviction for driving whilst disqualified has avoided going straight to jail.
Michael Starmore was handed a suspended prison sentence despite being warned by another judge earlier this month he was all but going into immediate custody.
The defendant, 37, of Duke Street, Blaenavon, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop and driving with no insurance.
The offences were committed in an Audi A4 on December 6, 2020.
The court heard how Starmore was jailed in 2017 for driving offences.
Recorder David Harris said he was prepared to spare him a similar fate when sentencing him at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant was sent to prison for eight months, suspended for two years.
He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and attend 19 sessions of a thinking skills programme.
Starmore was banned from driving for 18 months and must sit an extended retest.
He was ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge at the rate of £10 per fortnight.
