A CONSERVATIVE member of the Welsh Parliament from Gwent has resigned as a shadow minister amid ongoing controversy around an incident in which a group of politicians drank alcohol in the Senedd.

Monmouth MS Nick Ramsay denies being involved in the incident last month, but has said he is co-operating with the investigative process, and has resigned from the shadow cabinet.

An investigation which concluded last week found four elected members and one member of staff had drunk wine in a Senedd tea room on December 8 - four days after a Wales-wide ban on the sale, supply and consumption of alcohol on licensed premises came into force, although off-licences were allowed to sell alcohol until 10pm.

Blaenau Gwent MS Alun Davies has been suspended from the Senedd's Labour group, while Paul Davies stood down as Welsh Conservative group lead and Darren Miller quit as the party's chief whip following the incident. The Welsh Conservatives' chief of staff Paul Smith was also involved.

All have apologised, but deny breaking Covid-19 regulations, saying the wine they drank had been brought with them rather than bought on-site.

Although the identity of the fourth elected member has not been confirmed, reports elsewhere have claimed Mr Ramsay took part in the meeting - allegations he has denied.

A statement by his legal representative said Mr Ramsay had been in the Senedd tea room in the evening in question, but had not been involved in the meeting.

But now Mr Ramsay has resigned from the Welsh Conservative shadow cabinet - although he continues to deny he was involved in the incident.

His legal representative said: "Mr Ramsay has fully cooperated with the Senedd Commission’s investigation and he will accordingly cooperate properly with the Standards Commissioner’s inquiry."

His resignation as shadow minister caps a turbulent 12 months for Mr Ramsay, who was deselected by the Monmouthshire Conservatives in December after 13 years representing the Monmouth constituency.

The Welsh Conservatives have not yet named a replacement to run for the Monmouth seat in this May's Senedd election.

Andrew RT Davies, who preceded Paul Davies as leader of the Welsh Conservative group, was re-appointed to the role at the weekend.

Mr Ramsay has been replaced as shadow finance minister by Mark Isherwood.

South Wales East MS Laura Anne Jones has been made shadow minister for housing and local government, equalities, and children and young people.