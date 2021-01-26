THE OLDEST woman in Wales celebrated her 110th birthday this week by going viral on TikTok.

Amy Winifred Hawkins, who turned 110 on Sunday, celebrated surrounded by her family - daughter Rosemary Morris; son-in-law Rob, and her grandchildren and great-children, who all live with her in Monmouth.

As if 110 years wasn't impressive enough, a video of Mrs Hawkins singing wartime marching song It’s A Long Way to Tipperary by John McCormack has racked up an amazing 30,000 views on TikTok - a social media platform used for sharing short videos.

Born Amy Evans in Cardiff on January 24, 1911, but spending most of her childhood in Newport, Mrs Hawkins grew up with five brothers and one sister, Lillian – who remarkably also recently celebrated her own 102nd birthday.

Asked whether it was more than just a coincidence her and her sister had lived until past 100, she joked that it was because they "never go to the doctors".

Amy Hawkins, who turned 110 on Sunday. Picture: Hannah Freeman

The family lived near the docks in Newport, where her father was an insurance agent and her mother looked after the family. Her aunt, also named Lillian, ran a boarding house for sailors who arrived in port from overseas.

The young Mrs Hawkins was a keen dancer and toured the country with her dance troupe, before settling into shop work.

She married sign-writer George Hawkins in 1937 and lived in Newport throughout World War Two, during which she served as a fire-watcher for her local neighbourhood.

Amy Hawkins on Sunday, celebrating 110 not out. Picture: Hannah Freeman

The couple’s only child, Rosemary, was born in 1947, and grandchildren Tamzin and Hannah were born in 1967 and 1981, respectively.

Following her husband’s death in 1996, Mrs Hawkins continued to live alone but later, at the age of 96, she moved in with her daughter and son-in-law in Aylburton, Gloucestershire.

She now resides in a farmhouse in Monmouth, along with four generations of her family.

Mrs Hawkins’s daughter thanked those who sent warm wishes to her mother again, and for the 30,000 people who watched her video on Tik Tok.

Amy Hawkins joked her secret is 'not going to the doctors'. Picture: Hannah Freeman

“It’s been a tough year for us all and for mum,” she said. “She can’t wait to see her sister again. They haven’t seen each other for a year now.

“We usually have a big party at The Bell pub in Redbrook, which obviously wasn’t possible this year. But we felt lucky to be able to spend it together with mum at home.

“She spends the days now knitting in her chair, and she’s still very well and happy.”

In 2018 Mrs Hawkins said: “I don’t really know how to feel about that.

Amy Hawkins reading her card from the Queen in 2018. Picture: Hannah Freeman

“I don’t feel older, and I can still do chair-dancing.

“I’ve had a good life – a busy life – I’ve never been out of work, and I’ve never interfered with anybody.”