A WELL-KNOWN Newport man and former newsagent who died last month will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Roger Barton died on Boxing Day, aged 77, after a battle with cancer, leaving behind his wife of 56 years - Ann Barton - his four children and 25 grandchildren and great grandchildren, who describe him as a ‘legend’.

Mr Barton was a prominent figure in the community, working as a newsagent and running a newspaper delivery service for around 45 years.

Ann and Roger Barton. Picture: Ann Barton

MORE NEWS:

Remembering her late husband, Ms Barton, who runs AB Florist in Pill, said he and his family had moved to Bassaleg when he was around seven or eight years old, and started a newsagent, also delivering newspapers from their home including South Wales Argus which Ms Barton said was a ‘big seller’.

The Bassaleg-based business quickly branched out, delivering to farms in Bettws – in the 1960s when the estate was built in Bettws the Bartons delivered there – and was open for 16 years.

In 1964, Roger Barton married Ann and the couple eventually moved and opened the first newsagent in Duffryn – with the estate completed in 1978 – and offered delivery across the whole area.

“When we were in Duffryn and someone moved in we were like homing pigeons,” joked Ms Barton.

“It was lovely – we knew everyone and we loved it – the Bartons were everywhere.

“The paper boys and girls have gone on to do some amazing things; one is in the SAS, another flies planes – it’s about starting them with ambition young.

“We could be waist high in snow and they would still go out – Roger remembered all of them and they thought the world of him.

“We had four children and as soon as they were old enough to open a letterbox and push something through it we had them delivering.”

Their first paper boy, Michael Ryan, was 10 years old when he started and now runs his own funeral directors Michael G Ryan Son & Daughters.

Although Mr Ryan is unable to attend the funeral he told Ms Barton he will put a newspaper on Roger's grave when he visits.

Mr Barton worked as a newsagent and delivery service until he had a stroke, aged 52, and one of his daughters took over – this meant the business was owned by three generations of Bartons.

Roger Barton. Picture: Barton Family

“I’m dreading the funeral, because it feels so final,” said Ms Barton.

“If any of the old paper boys or girls, or anyone else, wants to pay their respect they can.”

Mr Barton's funeral will take place from 1pm on Thursday, January 28, at Bethesda Baptist Church, on Risca Road, and anyone who wishes to pay their respects is invited to line the street from 12.45pm, while observing social distancing.

Alternatively, people can pay their respects outside Bassaleg Cemetery at 1.50pm.