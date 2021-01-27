A CWMBRAN family, including a one-year-old baby, were lucky to escape with minor injuries after their car was hit with a large chunk of ice thrown from a bridge.

The shocking incident happened while Becca Collier was travelling in the car with her mother, younger brother and her baby son Eli on Sunday.

The family were driving along Ty Gwyn Way in the town and were passing under the bridge known locally as the 'Banana Bridge' when a group of youths threw what was later described as a 'plank of ice' at their car.

The windscreen was smashed by the impact, sending glass flying into the interior of the car.

"I was covered in glass with cut hands and a cut lip," said Miss Collier.

"I’m just glad nothing happened to my son.

"He was lucky enough to just have a bit of glass on his lap.

"I’m in so much shock that that anyone would be this sick to do this."

She described the group as being dressed all in black.

"They looked between 11 and 13," she said.

"The one was tall and the others slightly shorter.

"They were walking from Thornhill and ran down towards Tesco after standing there on the bridge having a good laugh."

While the Collier family escaped with minor injuries, Gwent Police has warned the incident could have been much worse.

"We are urging people not to act so irresponsibly, it’s a very dangerous thing to do and can cause significant injuries and collisions on our roads," said a spokesman.

"We’re already advising people to drive carefully at this time and throwing snow at cars, or at any vehicles on our roads, makes driving conditions even more dangerous."

Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting 2100027282, or to send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

This was not an isolated incident as, over the weekend, Gwent Police reported receiving "multiple reports of groups of youths throwing snowballs at moving vehicles" in Newport.

"This is dangerous behaviour and will not be tolerated," they said.