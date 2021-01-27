The future is looking brighter with an increasing number of people being vaccinated against coronavirus in Wales.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and its staff are working exceptionally hard to make sure people are receiving their vaccine as quick as possible, and it is looking likely that the first four priority groups will all be vaccinated by mid-February, providing supplies of the vaccine continue.

If you are in one of those groups, you will be called for when it is your turn. It is important we don’t call the health board and GPs enquiring about this, as it will have a knock-on effect for people who are seeking treatment for other health-related issues.

The good news is that mobile delivery has begun this week. That means that people who cannot leave their homes will receive the vaccine at home, in line with the priority group order.

You can see the latest data on vaccinations in Wales here: public.tableau.com/profile/public.health.wales.health.protection#!/vizhome/RapidCOVID-19virology-Public/Headlinesummary

I’ve had lots of questions on how unpaid carers will be recognised when their time for vaccination comes around. The UK-wide policy is to vaccinate those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person whose welfare may be at risk if they fall ill as part of priority group six.

I’ve asked the Welsh Government to provide detailed guidance as to how this will be applied and explain how such carers will be called. When I receive more information I will be updating my Facebook page: www.facebook.com/hefindavidam

I have met with many businesses across Caerphilly recently and have highlighted their issues with the Minister for the Economy Ken Skates. The Minister told us that businesses can expect a further funding announcement in the coming week.

The next review of restrictions will take place on January 29.

In the meantime, if you have any issues which you think I may be able to help with, please get in touch on Hefin.David@senedd.wales.

You can also tune in to my next live Q&A session on Tuesday, February 2, here on my Facebook page: /www.facebook.com/HefinDavidAM

Stay safe and stay well.