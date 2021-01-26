Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Depending on where you live, you've been all cooped up indoors this winter, and the cabin fever is real. Naturally, we're all looking for new ways to entertain ourselves. And what better way to pass the time than with some of the most popular games on the market? From tabletop board games to puzzles and everything in between, these games will help beat your boredom and keep you entertained all winter long. Already stocked up on games? Send one to a loved one to help distract them from these crazy times.

1. This game for the social media-obsessed

Meme Queens and Meme Lords, this one's for you. Credit: What Do You Meme

Let's face it. We're all obsessed with meme culture. Allow me to introduce you to What Do You Meme, which requires you to pair a popular meme image with a funny caption. Whichever combination the rotating judge deems the funniest wins that round, so you have to know your audience. With over 2,000 Amazon reviews, this game has become something of a cultural touchstone that unites generations young and old (just be sure Grannie knows that she’s in for a lot of swearwords).

Get What Do You Meme from Amazon for £27.99

2. The cult-favourite Cards Against Humanity

Prepare for lots of laughter and blushing cheeks. Credit: Cards Against Humanity

Cards Against Humanity is a must-have for every game collection. Each round, players must select the most outrageous of their seven white cards to complement the prompt on the black card. Much like What Do You Meme, Cards Against Humanity requires you to select what you think the black card reader will find to be the funniest (often most inappropriate) card.

Get Cards Against Humanity from Amazon for £32.99

3. This tile game for word nerds

You'll go bananas for this playful take on Scrabble. Credit: Bananagrams

Simple, fast-paced, and addictive, you’ll find yourself playing round after round of Bananagrams. Race against your opponents to complete a crossword layout containing all of your 21 letters. Once you’re done, shout “Peel!” and savour in the glory of watching all other players need to complete their boards while using additional letters. Coming in a banana-shaped pouch, the game is a great space-saving alternative to clunky board games. The game is so ap-peel-ing, that it has 12,000 reviews, with many noting it takes virtually no time to set up and makes time fly by quickly.

Get Bananagrams from Amazon for £15

4. This game that’s all too relatable right now

Be the JVT of your own pandemic story. Credit: Pandemic

Games are often an opportunity to escape reality, but Pandemic is now an opportunity to confront it. Each player adopts an integral role in battling the widespread deadly pandemic—be it a scientist or medic—in an effort to save humankind. Travel to various outbreak hotspots around the globe while using a research centre based in Atlanta and disease cubes spread out across the board. With a 4.8-star rating on Amazon and 9,000 reviews, players appreciate how the game is suitable for all levels: “Love this game for a night stuck in with just one other person or when we are allowed to gather again! I like that you can change the difficulty if you are playing with someone who has never played before or a group that are experts.”

Get Pandemic from Amazon for £36.99

5. This game that’s truly fun for the whole family

Flex your spying skills round after round. Credit: Codenames

Picking a game suitable for all generations can be a challenge—but Codenames is full of good, clean fun that's a perfect source of entertainment for the whole family. Help your friend (and their squad) feel like secret spies by offering one-word clues pointing towards a secret word among a collection of random ones. The catch? Playing as part of competing spy networks, you can’t inadvertently reference any of the other team’s words. The team to contact all of their secret agents first—without calling upon the assassin—wins. Boasting a 4.9-star rating, reviewers are pleased with how simple the rules are to pick up—and how difficult it is to put the game down.

Get Codenames from Amazon for £12.90

6. This game for those who like to think on their feet

Think on your feet, get creative, and try not to waste your whole turn bursting into laughter. Credit: Taboo

Think of Taboo as the Pictionary of word games. Instead of having your teammates guess the word on your selected card through visuals, you have to hint at what it is through words alone in under two minutes. But here’s the catch: The makers of Taboo have assigned five forbidden words or phrases for each card that might otherwise be helpful (like not using the words salary or wages to describe paycheck, for example), so you have to get creative in your descriptions. Of its 3,800 Amazon reviewers, many say the game has brought them to tears of laughter.

Get Taboo Board Game from Amazon for £24.99

7. This grown-up version of your favourite childhood game

Four in a Row, but make it glamorous. Credit: AmaraIf the last game of Four in a Row you ever played was covered in a layer of spit from your classroom, you're due for a classy upgrade thanks to beachy-keen Australian game brand Sunnylife. Simply take turns popping your tokens into the game board in an effort to get four in a row, and keep it on display year-round for a much-needed pop of colour.

Get the Sunnylife Lucite Four-In-A-Row Game from Amara for £95

Get Hasbro Connect 4 Game from Smyths Toys for £10.99

8. This addictive game for cat lovers

Bet you can't just play one round. Credit: Rat-A-Tat Cat

Anyone can pick up any old deck of cards and play a game of Happy Families for the 600th time, but not everyone has played an exhilarating game of Rat-A-Tat-Cat. Featuring adorable paintings of cats, mice and rats in all kinds of unlikely scenarios (like jamming out to a boombox and driving a convertible), the goal is to collect cards featuring the lowest number of points while benefiting from power-ups like swap, draw two, and peek. The player who believes they’ve drawn cards with the lowest total points lets other players know by triumphantly knocking on the table while saying “Rat-A-Tat-Cat.” Of this Amazon’s Choice game, players say they appreciate how quickly each round goes, and how it makes for a fantastic stocking stuffer.

Get Rat-A-Tat-Cat from Amazon for £11.49

