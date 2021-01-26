DOG owners are being warned to keep their pets on leads around livestock following an attack which left 50 sheep dead.

The incident, which is currently being investigated by Gwent Police, saw 50 ewes cornered in a field - where they died.

NFU Cymru is urging dog owners to enjoy the countryside responsibly, by keeping their pets on leads and ensuring they know where they are at all times.

The union's Monmouthshire county chairman, David Edwards said: “This shocking attack on 50 ewes is heart-breaking for the family involved, as well as the local community.

"Farming families have responsibility for the welfare of every animal on their farms and to see sheep maimed and killed in this manner is extremely upsetting. It is something no farmer should have to go through.

“With lambing season upon us, it is even more important to make sure you are in control of your dogs at all times.

"There will soon be lambs at foot as well and we simply cannot have a repeat of this dreadful incident, with dangerously out of control dogs being allowed to wreak havoc and destroy livestock in this way.

“It is concerning to hear reports of a large number of ‘lockdown puppies’ now becoming adolescent dogs that have not been trained properly due to the pandemic.

"While the vast majority of dog owners believe that their dog is docile and would not harm sheep or other animals, dogs can cause distress, injury and death to livestock if they are not walked responsibly, particularly when that dog is not familiar with livestock.”

The incident, which happened in north Monmouthshire, was reported by Gwent Police on January 17.

A spokesman for Gwent Police Rural Crime Team said: “We urge all farmers across the force area to report all incidents of livestock worrying, regardless of whether there are any injuries, as we are aware there is an amount of under-reporting of this type of incident.

“We also wish to emphasise the importance of making sure that all dogs, whether they are pets or working dogs, are kept secure, whilst unattended.

"Many livestock worrying incidents are as a result of dogs escaping from gardens, kennels etc, with the owners being completely unaware of anything having occurred.

"Please call 101 to report any incidents of this nature.”