A NEWPORT councillor told residents he had been disqualified from the authority for not attending meetings - but the council has denied this.

Cllr Allan Morris, who represents Lliswerry and Nash, had claimed he was disqualified from sitting on the council "on a technicality".

Cllr Morris said he had taken legal advice after believing he had been barred from the council for not attending a meeting in the past six months.

In a post on his Facebook page, Cllr Morris said: "To the residents of Lliswerry and Nash, I have currently been disqualified as a Newport City Councillor on a technicality (failing to attend a council meeting in the past six months).

"I have obviously taken legal advice and am unable to comment further until the issue has finally concluded.

"During this time I am still happy as always to help and advise any Lliswerry and Nash residents with with ward related issues."

The council's website had shown Cllr Morris' term of office as having ended on January 15, 2021.

However, Newport City Council has disputed the claim, saying Cllr Morris "remains a ward member for Lliswerry".

In a statement, a council spokesman said: "All councillors are required to meet a minimum attendance level or they are automatically disqualified.

"If they fail to attend at least one meeting every six months without pre-agreed dispensation, they are disqualified from holding office.

"A query had arisen regarding the attendance of Cllr Allan Morris at a recent full council meeting.

"He had not attended two previous meetings and there was concern that he had not properly dialled-in to the meeting in November, which would have taken him over his six months absence limit.

"However, he has now provided confirmation that he was in remote attendance. Therefore, Cllr Morris remains a ward member for Lliswerry.

"All councillors have been provided appropriate equipment and training to ensure they can fully contribute to council business during the ongoing pandemic."