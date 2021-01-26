A FORMER village community centre in Monmouthshire could be sold off by the council for housing.

Gilwern Community Centre on School Lane, has been advertised for tender by the county council on its website and on property website Rightmove.

The site is 0.9 acres – about the size of 14 tennis courts – and houses the former community centre.

In its Rightmove advert, the council says that the site has been subject to a pre-application planning enquiry, which included changing the building for both business and residential purposes.

However, the council’s estates development team has created several residential options for the site ranging from one to six homes.

The site is currently vacant and is being sold freehold, which means the buyer would own the site outright, including the land it is on.

Monmouthshire County Council say there is a right of way granted over the land from the vehicular track to two properties on Main Road.

There are also three temporary parking licenses for seven parking spaces, granted to local residents on School Lane.

The council website says: “Whilst the licenses are temporary and will be terminated on the sale of the site, as these residents do not have off-street parking, it is the council’s wishes that any purchaser will consider providing continued parking within the site and their development proposals following disposal.”

The closing date for tenders is midday on February 12, 2021.

For more information visit www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/former-community-centre-school-lane-gilwern