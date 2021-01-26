UPDATE, 6.45pm - The lane has now reopened.
A VEHICLE fire at Newport has closed one lane of the M4.
The westbound carriageway is down to two lanes between Junction 24 for Coldra and Junction 25 for Caerleon.
Emergency services are on the scene.
Traffic Wales have tweeted an update on the incident.
It says: "Warning - lane closure.
"M4 Junction 24 Coldra to Junction 25 Caerleon travelling westbound - lane one closure due to vehicle fire.
"Updates to follow."