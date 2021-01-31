THE ancient tradition of the Mari Lwyd still thrives in Chepstow.

The winter tradition involves the Mari, or decorated horses skull, being carried from house to house or pub by a group of performers.

After singing, dancing and banter the Mari is allowed inside for food and drink and the inhabitants are blessed with a happy new year. Here's a look back at some fun from the past.

South Wales Argus: POPULAR: The Mari Lwyd in Chepstow in 2004

The Mari Lwyd in Chepstow in 2004

South Wales Argus: DANCING: The festivities for Chepstow Wassail Mari Lwyd

The festivities for Chepstow Wassail Mari Lwyd

South Wales Argus: TRADITION: Morris Dancers join the Mari Lwyd

Morris Dancers join the Mari Lwyd

South Wales Argus: VISIT: The Mari Lwyd will visit homes and pubs with dancing and riddles

The Mari Lwyd will visit homes and pubs with dancing and riddles

South Wales Argus: PUB: The Mari Lwyd in Chepstow in 2004

The Mari Lwyd in Chepstow in 2004

South Wales Argus: BAND: The Mari Lwyd on the streets of Chepstow

The Mari Lwyd on the streets of Chepstow

South Wales Argus: LAUGHS: Some of the fun and games involved in the Mari Lwyd

Some of the fun and games involved in the Mari Lwyd 

South Wales Argus: SONG: Children join in the festivities

Children join in the festivities

South Wales Argus: CHEER: The Mari Lwyd in Chepstow in 2004

The Mari Lwyd in Chepstow in 2004

South Wales Argus: WELCOME: The Mari Lwyd visits a home

The Mari Lwyd visits a home