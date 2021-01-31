THE ancient tradition of the Mari Lwyd still thrives in Chepstow.
The winter tradition involves the Mari, or decorated horses skull, being carried from house to house or pub by a group of performers.
After singing, dancing and banter the Mari is allowed inside for food and drink and the inhabitants are blessed with a happy new year. Here's a look back at some fun from the past.
MORE NEWS:
- Woman's terror at being taunted by man who claimed he had Covid-19
- Chepstow care home 'victims of cross-border vaccine politics'
- Monmouth MS 'not part of alleged Senedd coronavirus breach'
If you have a picture you would like to share with the Free Press email it to sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk
The Mari Lwyd in Chepstow in 2004
The festivities for Chepstow Wassail Mari Lwyd
Morris Dancers join the Mari Lwyd
The Mari Lwyd will visit homes and pubs with dancing and riddles
The Mari Lwyd in Chepstow in 2004
The Mari Lwyd on the streets of Chepstow
Some of the fun and games involved in the Mari Lwyd
Children join in the festivities
The Mari Lwyd in Chepstow in 2004
The Mari Lwyd visits a home