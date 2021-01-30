THOUSANDS flock to Blaenavon each year to celebrate World Heritage Day.

The event marks the Blaenavon industrial landscape becoming a World Heritage Site in 2000 recognising its place in the industrial revolution of the UK.

The day is marked with a costume parade through the town, bands, stalls and live acts for a day of fun. Here's a look back at the 2003 event.

MORE NEWS:

If you have a picture you would like to share with the Free Press email sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk

South Wales Argus: CROWDS: Blaenavon World Heritage Day is a popular event

Blaenavon World Heritage Day is a popular event

South Wales Argus: PARADE: Blaenavon Heritage Day 2003

Blaenavon Heritage Day 2003

South Wales Argus: PAST: A police officer on a pennyfarthing joins the fun

A police officer on a penny farthing joins the fun

South Wales Argus: WALES: The World Heritage Day celebration of culture

The World Heritage Day is a celebration of culture

South Wales Argus: PROTEST: Flying the flag for the suffragettes

Flying the flag for the suffragettes

South Wales Argus: WORKERS: Blaenavon Heritage Day 2003

Blaenavon Heritage Day 2003

South Wales Argus: VISITORS: Joining the fun of World Heritage Day

Joining the fun of World Heritage Day

South Wales Argus: FUN: Dressing up for World Heritage Day in Blaenavon

Dressing up for World Heritage Day in Blaenavon