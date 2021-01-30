THOUSANDS flock to Blaenavon each year to celebrate World Heritage Day.
The event marks the Blaenavon industrial landscape becoming a World Heritage Site in 2000 recognising its place in the industrial revolution of the UK.
The day is marked with a costume parade through the town, bands, stalls and live acts for a day of fun. Here's a look back at the 2003 event.
Blaenavon World Heritage Day is a popular event
Blaenavon Heritage Day 2003
A police officer on a penny farthing joins the fun
The World Heritage Day is a celebration of culture
Flying the flag for the suffragettes
Blaenavon Heritage Day 2003
Joining the fun of World Heritage Day
Dressing up for World Heritage Day in Blaenavon