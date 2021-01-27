THE Welsh Government has revealed the number of vaccines they've received which are unsuitable for use.

Health minister Vaughan Gething announced on Monday that the data would be updated weekly from this point onwards.

Vaccines unsuitable for use include doses that fail quality assurance on initial inspection, doses that fail quality assurance following preparation and doses which expire during the vaccination session.

As of January 21 at 5pm, one in every 200 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine was considered unsuitable for use in Wales.

That figure dropped to one in every 1,000 of the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine.

The information, from the Welsh Immunisation System, also showed that zero per cent of the Oxford AstraZeneca doses in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area had been considered unsuitable.

However, the percentage of Pfizer BioNTech doses classed as unsuitable for use was higher in Gwent than anywhere else across Wales.

More than one in 100 (1.1 per cent) of the health board's doses were considered unsuitable.

On Monday, Mr Gething said he also hoped that data on the number of vaccines received would be published in the near future.

In the Welsh Government release it states that they "plan to include data on doses allocated to Wales" in future releases.

However, it adds: "The UK Government has asked that vaccine stock data is not published due to current commercial sensitivities.

"We are working across the four nations to reach an agreed manner for publishing stock information and will update when we are in a position to do so."

The next release of information will take place on Tuesday, February 2.