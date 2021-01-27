A MAN spat at and threatened police officers last night while being arrested for public order offences and breaching coronavirus restrictions.
The arrest was made by Gwent Police's Caerphilly officers, in Risca, following the man's failure to comply with "simple directions" to leave the area.
Gwent Police said that the man: "During the arrest, spat at officers and made threats to others".
The man was taken into custody and charged with assault on a emergency worker, public order and breach of coronavirus legislation.
The police said that the man will soon appear before in court.
