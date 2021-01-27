PIERS Morgan has slammed Boris Johnson after the prime minister addressed the nation on Tuesday night as the UK surpassed 100,000 Covid-related deaths.

More than 100,000 people have died with coronavirus in the UK after a further 1,631 deaths within 28 days of testing positive for the virus recorded in the daily figures.

The overall figure comes to 100,162 deaths, with the UK the first European nation to pass the landmark figure.

During the Downing Street press conference Boris Johnson said he takes “full responsibility” for everything the government has done.

MORE NEWS:

He said: “I think on this day I should just really repeat that I am deeply sorry for every life that has been lost and of course as I was prime minister, I take full responsibility for everything that the Government has done.

“What I can tell you is that we truly did everything we could, and continue to do everything that we can, to minimise loss of life and to minimise suffering in what has been a very, very difficult stage, and a very, very difficult crisis for our country, and we will continue to do that, just as every government that is affected by this crisis around the world is continuing to do the same.”

It was a statement Mr Morgan and Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid took exception to.

On Wednesday morning’s instalment of the show, Mr Morgan addressed Boris Johnson’s apology directly.

“The prime minister, he’s sorry, he’s really sorry, he bowed his head and said all the right things,” Mr Morgan said. “Empathy is fine and I’m all for leaders showing empathy, but what is he sorry for?

“Is he sorry for any of the actions he took? Judging by what he said, no he is not, he is not actually sorry for anything he has done.

Referencing Mr Johnson’s apology and claim that the government had done everything it could have done, Mr Morgan added: “That’s not an admission of doing anything wrong.

“The obvious conclusion from this horrible milestone is that he did a lot of things wrong and I want to start hearing this government admitting it.”

Ms Reid agreed with her colleague, “late to lockdown, didn’t ban mass gatherings, we were slow on PPE,” she said.

Mr Morgan then went on to list a number of things he thinks the government has got wrong since the start of the pandemic and criticised the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in the summer.

“Through the summer what did we do? We had Eat Out to Help Out, what did that do? Well, it excited the virus again didn’t it,” Mr Morgan said.

Ms Reid added: “We ignored the advice about a circuit breaker and went late to a lockdown in November which really wasn’t a very strict lockdown at all and then at the end of November the government announced that come Christmas, we could all have a big party.”

Mr Morgan, concluding his rant, said: “Every single step of the way Boris Johnson has been too late and too dithering and too keen to please.

“Listening to too many idiots in his ear, telling him ‘don’t you dare lockdown, we can control this virus by all getting on with our lives.’”

Mr Morgan added sarcastically: “Which is exactly how you control a deadly virus.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV1 from 6am.