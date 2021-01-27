BRITAIN'S Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has said there are “still discussions going on” as to whether the show will be filmed this year.

Her comments come amid reports the programme may have been axed for 2021 over fears about coronavirus.

An ITV spokesman declined to comment on the reports.

Ms Holden said on her Heart Breakfast show she has been told the programme is “on hold” for this year.

“I think there are still discussions going on because it’s a big old show and there are a lot of people who are employed behind the scenes so it’s one that needs to be discussed a bit more in length,” she said.

Ms Holden, 49, added: “I think the producers are very keen not to let anyone down, so I think it’s still under discussion, let’s say.”

The presenter said she does not think the ITV show should go ahead without a live audience, which she labelled the “fifth judge”.

“We need the people behind us, it’s the one show where it does kind of suffer and I’ll be honest, we’ve been told it’s on hold, but then we’ve been told something different so I think it’s fluid.”

Earlier this month, filming of the show’s 15th series was previously delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the introduction of England’s third national lockdown.

ITV said at the time: “With the announcement of the latest Government health guidelines and with our priority of safeguarding the well being of everyone involved in our programmes we, together with the production teams at Thames and Syco, have taken the decision to move the record and broadcast of the forthcoming series.”

What have ITV said?

