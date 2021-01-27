A CALDICOT convenience store could be closed down after failing to follow coronavirus regulations.
The Minimarket on Oakley Way was inspected by a Monmouthshire County Council enforcement officer on January 25, who found that there was no active coronavirus risk assessment.
The store also failed to display signage requesting customers to wear face coverings and failed to display visible signage at the entrance stating the maximum capacity.
Stores in Wales are required to follow the Welsh Government coronavirus regulations, which aim to keep people safe during the pandemic.
The Minimarket has until February 1 to implement the necessary measures, at which point either the improvement notice will be dropped, or further action could be taken.
Monmouthshire council has the option to issue a closure notice if the venue fails to comply with rules after being issued with an improvement notice.