A NEWPORT convenience store could be closed after failing to abide by coronavirus regulations.
Baneswell Express on Baneswell Road has been handed an improvement notice by Newport City Council for multiple infringements of coronavirus regulations after an enforcement officer visited the premises.
The notice was issued yesterday, January 26, and referred to a lack of hand sanitiser available at the entrance, no screen at the counter and a lack of signage requiring customers to wear face coverings, limiting entry or encouraging two-metre distancing throughout the public areas.
The store, which was the topic of a 2013 Goldie Lookin Chain song, has 48 hours to make the necessary changes.
Baneswell Express will face a further inspection after the 48 hours is up to determine whether the improvement notice is dropped, or further action is necessary.
Newport council has the option to issue a closure notice if the venue fails to comply with rules after being issued with an improvement notice.
