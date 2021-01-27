A WEST Midlands drug dealer is facing years behind bars after he was caught bringing heroin and cocaine into Gwent.
The cargo Jake Clarke was carrying was destined for Newport, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
The 27-year-old also sent out text bombs advertising heroin and crack cocaine for sale, prosecutor Harry Baker said.
Clarke, of Southacre Avenue, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to two counts possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.
He also admitted two charges of being concerned in making an offer to supply heroin and crack cocaine.
The offences were committed between July 17 and October 22, 2020.
Clarke, who appeared in court via video link from Bridgend’s Parc Prison, was arrested in Monmouth.
Judge David Wynn Morgan told him: “Your prison sentence is going to be of some years rather than some months.”
The case was adjourned until March 10 and the defendant remanded in custody.
Clarke was represented by his barrister William Douglas-Jones.