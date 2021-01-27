THE UK’s biggest agricultural show has been postponed until 2022 due to coronavirus restrictions, its organisers have said.

The Royal Welsh Show, held annually in Llanelwedd, Powys, was due to take place between July 19 and 22 this year, but organisers believe current public health rules in Wales which ban large crowds from gathering will stretch into the summer.

The event is popular with the Royal Family, with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visiting the last time it was held in 2019 to celebrate the 100th show.

It was postponed last summer due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the showground currently being used as a mass vaccination centre.

On Wednesday, organisers confirmed its 2021 event would also have to be shelved, along with its other annual events.

A statement from the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society said: “It is with deep regret that after careful consideration, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society is today announcing the cancellation of May’s Smallholding and Countryside Festival and the postponement of Clwyd’s Feature County Year and the Royal Welsh Show until 2022.

“Our team continues to work in partnership with the Welsh Government and Public Health Wales to ensure the event sector has a strong voice, however current restrictions, as set out in the Coronavirus Control Plan and the various alert levels mean that it is impossible to hold large events this summer.”

The society said any restrictions on crowd numbers and social distancing were “major barriers to the viability of events”.

It said it would explore whether smaller events could be held during the summer, subject to Covid-19 regulations in place at the time.

The society’s chief executive Steve Hughson said: “Our events are central to the rural economy and way of life and mean so much to members, exhibitors, traders and visitors and we fully understand the responsibility on all of us to ensure we deliver our events as soon as it is safe to do so.”