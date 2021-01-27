NEW UK-wide quarantine restrictions do not go far enough, the Welsh Government have said.

Home secretary Priti Patel outlined the new rules for the border.

She told the Commons: “Firstly, the police have stepped up checks and are carrying out more physical checks at addresses to ensure that people are complying with the self-isolation rules.

“Second, we will continue to refuse entry to non-UK residents from red-list countries which are already subject to the UK travel ban.

“Third, as the prime minister has said, we will introduce a new managed isolation process in hotels for those who cannot be refused entry, including those arriving home from countries where we have already imposed international travel bans.

“They will be required to isolate for 10 days without exception and the Department for Health and Social Care will set out further details on this approach next week.”

The home secretary added: “It is clear that there are still too many people coming in and out of our country each day.

“And today I am announcing further action to strengthen the health measures we already have at the border, but to reduce passenger flow so that only a small number of people for whom it is absolutely essential to travel are doing so and therefore reducing the risk to our world-leading vaccine programme.”

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds, MP for Torfaen, accused the Government of “lurching from one crisis to another”.

He told the Commons: “We must learn from past mistakes and crucially act now, and one of the key areas where the Government has fallen short is on protecting our borders.

“And I’m deeply concerned that the measures outlined today are yet another example of this – too little, too late. Yet again, the Government is lurching from one crisis to another devoid of strategy.

“And limiting hotel quarantining to only a limited number of countries from which travel from non-UK residents was already banned means that the Home Secretary’s proposals do not go anywhere near far enough.

“And perhaps that’s why it appears there has been briefings to newspapers that the home Secretary is personally not in support of the policy she’s now advocating to the public?”

The Welsh Government also said plans for new UK-wide quarantine restrictions announced today do not go far enough and that further discussions are needed.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We have agreed on the need for a joint approach between the four nations of the UK and the Republic of Ireland to strengthen border health measures in order to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

“However, we do not believe the approach as set out by the UK Government goes far enough. Further discussions on the details of the proposals will take place as soon as possible.”