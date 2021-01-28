During the latest lockdown, you are not alone.

WITH another lockdown in place, many people may have put off the annual New Year’s resolution of getting fit as gyms were forced to close.

While some have turned to online fitness videos, others find that these are daunting if some of the exercises are too difficult.

A gym in Ystrad Mynach is working around that with their online fitness classes suitable for everybody.

Evolution Fitness is run by personal trainers Greg Jones and Steph Lloyd, who opened their new premises in December - and then had to close just three weeks later. Inspired by the support from their members, they moved to online classes.

“We opened in December in the new premises after more than a year battling with the council to get into the building as the building was too big for the car parking spaces. But we needed that space to make the gym as inclusive as it can be,” said Mr Jones.

“We had a lot of support and a lot of people signing up and had a strong three weeks. But then when we had to close due to the lockdown, we contacted all our members with the option to cancel their membership or freeze it until we were able to reopen.

“All of them came back and said that they were happy to continue. As it was getting closer to January and we were in lockdown, people weren’t able to get to gyms and with the cold, dark and wet weather, people haven’t been able to go out and exercise like they may have.

“So, we approached our instructors and asked if they would be willing to do some classes and they all were.”

The classes run through Zoom and are free to take part. Ms Lloyd said: “They’re really relaxed and suitable for everyone. All are recorded but only the instructor is recorded and any participant who doesn’t want to be seen or heard can enter with their camera and microphone off. No one is watching you and no one is judging you – whether you do two or 200 burpees or any other exercise, it doesn’t matter as long as you are enjoying it and trying your best.”

The instructor is recorded in each of the sessions to provide an on-demand service where people are able to watch the classes back if they can’t access them live.

“With working, home schooling and different Zoom meetings and other things in life, we had people asking for classes at all times of the day,” said Mr Jones. “But we weren’t able to do that so came up with the on-demand service.”

Almost all of the classes are done with no equipment, which allows for anyone to take part. “We have a kettlebell class which you do need a kettlebell for, but the rest are just bodyweight exercises. We have legs, legs and bums, core and many more as our instructors are coming up with ideas and we’re letting them roll with it,” said Ms Lloyd.

They are also starting children’s classes which have had a positive response and take place on a Saturday.

“We’ve had some amazing feedback from people about the classes which is great to see them helping people.”

To sign up to the classes or view the on-demand sessions visit https://evolutionfitnessfit.clubright.co.uk/register you will be asked to ‘create a membership’ but the classes are free.