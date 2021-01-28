HERE is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week.

* We Spirit of Wales Ltd, of Unit 16-16a Greenwich Road, Maesglas Industrial Estate, Newport, has applied for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol and to play recorded music at the address. They would like to do this on Monday to Thursday between 9am and 6pm; Friday and Saturday between 9am and 8pm, and on Sunday between 9am and 4pm.

* Wye Valley Meadery has applied for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol at its unit on the Castleway Industrial Estate in Caldicot.

The meadery wants to be able to sell alcohol at the site from Monday to Saturday between noon and 10pm on each of the days.

The application for the premises licence has been made to Monmouthshire County Council.

* Reid Lifting, of Unit 1, Wyeview, Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate, Chepstow, has applied for a Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence for use at the same address as an operating centre for one goods vehicle.

* Smart Sunbeds UK Ltd, of Unit 4 ADJ Central Depot, Barleyfields Industrial Estate, Brynmawr, has applied for a Goods Vehicle Operator's licence to use the same address as an operating centre of one goods vehicle.

* HPJV Solicitors, of Newport, would like to heard for anyone having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Robert Prosser (deceased) formerly of 136 North Road, Pontywaun, Crosskeys who died on October 5, 2019.

* Harding Evans LLP, of Newport, would like to heard for anyone having a claim against or an interest in the estate of David Woodrow Delawder (deceased) formerly of 22 Llanover Close, Newport, who died on April 1, 2020.