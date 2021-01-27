AN EMERGENCY bill intended to protect this year's Senedd election from any coronavirus-related disruption - including the option to delay the vote for six months - has been introduced to the Welsh Parliament.

The Welsh Government said the new bill would make it easier for people affected by the pandemic to vote.

The bill includes powers for:

Polling day to be postponed for up to six months if this is needed due to public health reasons. This would require a two-thirds majority in the Senedd.

Voters to apply for an emergency proxy vote if they, or their already-nominated proxy, are unable to vote on polling day for coronavirus-related reasons (such as needing to self-isolate).

The Senedd to keep sitting until seven days before polling day, so ministers can continue to make decisions relating to the pandemic.

Introducing the bill in the Senedd this week, minister Julie James said the Welsh Government's policy was "absolutely clear" that polling day should go ahead on May 6.

"This bill... enables contingency plans to be agreed for the postponement of the election as a last resort, should the pandemic pose a serious threat to the safe and fair running of the election," she added.

Conservative MS Mark Isherwood recognised the "potential need for delay" but called for further explanation over the criteria for postponing the election.

He said any delay "would have huge ramifications, with many [people] feeling disenfranchised".

Plaid MS Rhun ap Iorwerth said "fair and free elections are the foundation of any healthy democracy," and called for "robust and comprehensive" scrutiny of the bill.

Senedd members will debate and scrutinise the bill over three days in early February.

Independent MS Caroline Jones, of the IAR group, said her preference was for the May 6 vote to go ahead as planned, but it "makes sense for us to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst".

Gareth Bennett MS, of the Abolish the Welsh Assembly party, said the new bill was "unnecessary".

"Elections have been held in many countries [during the pandemic] without any real problems occurring," he added.

Labour MS Alun Davies, from Blaenau Gwent, said any emergency powers "should only be used when the circumstances demand it". Mike Hedges MS, also Labour, said the government should act now to improve postal- and proxy-voting systems.

Delaying an election for public health reasons would not be a first. In 2001, the UK General Election was postponed for five weeks due to the nationwide outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.