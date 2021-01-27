MICROSOFT co-founder Bill Gates has hit out at “evil” internet conspiracy theorists linking him to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the global outbreak of coronavirus last year Mr Gates, formerly the richest man in the world, has been the subject of accusations claiming he is involved in the handling of the global crisis.

Claims include that Gates created the pandemic to try and profit financially and control people, inserting tracking chips into Covid vaccines.

Speaking to Reuters, the former Microsoft owner admitted he was taken aback by the “crazy” and “evil” conspiracy theories about him on social media throughout the pandemic.

“The presence of social media plus a pandemic is a combination that has never been tried before,” he said.

"Nobody would have predicted that I and Dr. Fauci would be so prominent in evil theories about 'Did we create the pandemic?' or 'Are we trying to profit from it?' and on and on.

“I’m very surprised by that, I hope it goes away.”

He added: “There is millions of messages out there but do people really believe that stuff?

“We’re really going to have to get educated about this over the next year and understand .. how does it change peoples’ behaviour and how should we have minimized this?”

“Either by working with social media companies or by explaining what we are up to in a better way.”

Gates, who stepped down as chairman of Microsoft Corp in 2014 and is now a philanthropist, has commited $1.75 (£1.3) billion to the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

In April last year, Gates said the global Covid-19 pandemic is his “worst nightmare”, while promising to assist the process of manufacturing vaccines.

In an interview with The Times, the billionaire said that he had been concerned about the impact of a viral pandemic for years.

Mr Gates has previously warned about the world’s need to prepare for global health crises.

“My worst nightmare has come true,” he said.