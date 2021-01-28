PEOPLE have been urged not to drive to a canal centre for exercise after complaints were made about cars parked up on residential streets nearby.

The car park at Fourteen Locks Canal Centre in Rogerstone was closed by Newport council last week after incidents of people driving there in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

Welsh Government regulations say exercise should start and finish at home, and people should not drive to a location to exercise.

But complaints have now been made about people parking on residential streets near to the canal centre.

Rogerstone councillor Chris Evans has urged people to follow the guidelines.

He said there is concern closing the car park has “merely transferred the problem somewhere else”.

“I was inundated with concerns and complaints over the weekend,” Cllr Evans said.

“I have been in touch with colleagues at the council and the police, requesting there is some sort of enforcement and they look at re-opening the gate.

“Rogerstone is a great place and Fourteen Locks is a jewel in our crown.

“We look forward to welcoming back visitors in the future but for now please stay away.”

Fellow ward councillor, Cllr Yvonne Forsey, also urged people to follow the guidelines and said it was “the right decision” to close the car park.

“The number of people going there has been greatly reduced, but there have still been some people who have parked on nearby streets and that has caused issues for residents,” she said.

“If they park on the pavements it causes issues for wheelchair users and those with pushchairs.

“The police have said they will increase patrols.

“I would appeal to people that they should only drive to exercise if they have health or mobility issues in line with the guidance.”

A spokesman for Newport council said the car park at Fourteen Locks was shut following a request from Gwent Police after incidents of people “making unauthorised journeys to the area in breach of national Covid-19 restrictions”.

“The car park remains closed at this time, and the council would remind people that travel for exercise is not permitted at this time unless you have a valid exemption,” the spokesman said.

The council said parking “of an obstructive or dangerous nature” can be reported to Gwent Police, while other parking issues can be reported to the council through its website.

Gwent Police said regulations require people to “think about their travel plans, stay at home and to only leave home when its essential”.

“For those that continue to go against the rules, we’ll take enforcement action,” a spokeswoman said.

“Daily patrols are taking place across the Gwent force area and we’re working with our partners to ensure people are mindful of the current guidelines in effect in Wales.”