TRIBUTES have been paid to a long-serving Chepstow councillor following his death this week.

Cllr David Dovey, who still held the post of councillor for St Kingsmark in Chepstow, served as an elected member of the Welsh Conservatives for 12 years.

Monmouthshire council tweeted: “It is with great sadness we share the news of Cllr David Dovey’s passing. Cllr Dovey was a respected elected member of Monmouthshire County Council for over 12 years, also carrying out the responsibility of chairman in 2013.

“David was passionate about all aspects of the council and representing his constituents. David also chaired the strategic transport group on the council and was instrumental in developing the group to address traffic concerns across the county.

“Foremost, David was a lovely man - someone with a wonderful personality and a desire to always do his very best. He was a loyal friend to many, as well as being a committed councillor and will be missed greatly in our chamber and in the wider community.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

More tributes have poured in for him on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

Cabinet minister for education Richard John said: “Today we lost a close member of Monmouthshire Council and Monmouth Conservative Association, long-standing Chepstow councillor David Dovey. He was a kind man who took such pride in his community. Our thoughts are with his wife Steph and their family.”

Council chief executive Paul Matthews said: “Today we lost a kind gentle soul who cared deeply for Chepstow and his constituents.

“Walking with David you could feel invisible as everybody you met wanted to talk to him - he always made the time. A real gentleman, a true man of Monmouthshire - we will miss you hugely."